Joe Kelly

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney for Nebraska, Joe Kelly, has submitted his resignation.

Kelly announced his resignation in a letter Wednesday, noting that Justice Department and President Joe Biden had asked for the resignations of all U.S. attorneys by the end of February to allow the new administration to begin the process of replacing the political appointees.

Kelly was the top prosecutor for Lancaster County in 2017 when he was appointed U.S. attorney by then-President Donald Trump and confirmed to the position in the U.S. Senate.

Kelly’s resignation is effective Feb. 28.

Tags

In other news

Valentine's Day concert to benefit Norfolk Arts Center

Valentine's Day concert to benefit Norfolk Arts Center

NORFOLK - The best-selling solo pianist in the nation will be performing virtually this weekend and Northeast Nebraskans are encouraged to get tickets and watch as a portion of each ticket sold will go to the Norfolk Arts Center.

New state resource highlighted

New state resource highlighted

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted a new state resource aimed at improving the customer experience for business owners and entrepreneurs, who are working to grow their businesses in Nebraska.