U.S. - Japan have new trade deal

WASHINGTON D.C. - USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky says the signing of a preliminary trade agreement between the US and Japan Wednesday was a big win for US farmers and ranchers.
“It does provide that kind of certainty that producers have been hoping for.”
Censky tells Brownfield the deal either eliminates or significantly reduces the tariffs on around $7 billion of US commodities with beef, pork, wheat and dairy benefitting the most.
He says the agreement puts the US on a level playing field with competitors in the TPP agreement.
“Japan has the trade agreement with the European Union as well as a member of the TPP and really what US trade representatives strove for was to make sure that our products were going to be competitive as under those agreements.”
He says the two countries will continue to negotiate and add to the trade agreement.
“This isn’t the end of the road for agriculture. This covers around 90% of the dutiable trade, we will be working on the other 10%.”
Censky says he is looking forward to a completed trade deal in the future.
Nebraska director of agriculture Steve Wellman says the signing of the U.S.-Japan trade agreement is great news for Nebraska farmers and ranchers.
“Japan is a major customer for the beef, pork, corn and soybean products that we grow here and sell,” Wellman says. “We’re looking forward to seeing more of the details, but it appears this agreement will put us on a level playing field with the tariff reductions our competitors already have on us at this point in time.”
Japan is the number one customer for Nebraska beef and a major buyer of other Nebraska ag products.