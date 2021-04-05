U.K. variant found in Madison County

WISNER - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has received notification that one additional individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been found to have the U.K. variant B.1.1.7.
On Saturday, ELVPHD released to the media that two cases of California variant B.1.429 were identified.
These are the first known variant cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the ELVPHD district.
All three of these cases are in Madison County. COVID-19 cases locally are on an upward trend.
During the previous week, ELVPHD investigated 52 cases compared with 39 and 44 during the previous two weeks.
Please follow ELVPHD's website and social media pages to find information about upcoming vaccine clinics, locations and times.Vaccination and adhering to public health recommendations remain the best line of defense against COVID-19 and the variant strains.
ELVPHD receives allocations of all available vaccines. When providing Pfizer vaccine, those aged 16+ can receive the vaccine, and when providing Moderna and/or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the allowable age is 18+.
To date, ELVPHD has provided over 16,500 COVID-19 vaccines.
In addition to the vaccines provided by the health department, many clinics and pharmacies are also providing COVID-19 vaccines in the district.