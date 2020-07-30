Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark

China's decision to ban imports from a single Tyson Foods poultry plant because of concerns about a coronavirus outbreak there puzzled many in the meat industry and raised concerns about whether this could threaten a major market for U.S. meat. The action China's customs agency took against the Tyson plant in Springdale, Arkansas, could have major implications for the meat industry if it were expanded because dozens of beef, pork and poultry plants have had outbreaks of the coronavirus among their workers.

SPRINGDALE, AR. - Tyson Foods says it plans to administer thousands of coronavirus tests per week at its U.S. facilities under an expanded effort to protect its workers.

The Arkansas-based company will randomly test employees who have no symptoms, as well as those with symptoms. The tests are on top of daily screenings when workers arrive at Tyson’s 140 U.S. production facilities.

Meatpacking plants have been particularly susceptible to the coronavirus because of their often crowded conditions.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents many of Tyson’s 120,000 U.S. workers, says other meat processing companies should follow Tyson’s lead.

