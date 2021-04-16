SPRINGDALE, ARK. - Tyson Foods has announced it’s assisting employees and their families save money on prescription drugs.
Spokesperson Gary Mickelson tells News Talk WJAG the company is partnering with Rx Savings Solutions in the process.
Mickelson says an online tool will help team members and their covered dependents pay less for the medications covered through the company’s health plan.
"Part of that is trying to limit prescription drug costs. As many are aware the cost of prescription drug costs is high, we've seen references in fact there was Bloomberg report here just a few months ago that talked about how Americans spend more om prescription drugs than anyone else in the world."
Mickelson says the savings can be generic, less expensive forms of a name-brand drug or various options based on prescriptions taken.
He says all employees will be notified of the new money saving option including those at the Madison plant.