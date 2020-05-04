NORFOLK - A little more than two weeks ago, reports first came out of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Tyson Foods plant in Madison.
Since then, Madison County had its case numbers rise to over 150 and Governor Pete Ricketts left out the Elkhorn Valley Public Health District in a list of local counties to see directed health measures loosened.
A press conference was held Monday to update community members on the future with the DHMs still in place.
Steve Stouffer, Group President of Fresh Meats at Tyson was one of the speakers and said the plant is continuing to work with city leaders and local health officials addressing the outbreak.
Stouffer says they have enhanced the sanitation process.
"Particularly in the community areas such as the cafeteria, the locker rooms, and we've done a lot of different things around deep cleaning. As a matter of fact, over this past weekend when we started our testing process on Saturday, we took facility down. We began a new cycle of deep cleaning within that facility that lasted throughout the weekend. As we continue the process of sampling our team members here through the beginning of this week, our plant will remain out of operation until those samples and tests are returned."
Director of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department Gina Uhing said more results from recent testing of Tyson employees is expected to be released this week.
Kelly Driscoll, CEO of Faith Regional Health Services also spoke and said they started elective surgeries Monday after a recent directed health measure from Governor Pete Ricketts.
Driscoll says not every elected procedure is created equal.
"There are many people that need cardiac care, that need cancer care, that need stroke care, that have been waiting to get their elective procedure done. Elective just means it's prescheduled. It doesn't mean it's cosmetic or things like that. So there's quite a few patients that are sick and are waiting to get their procedures done that we now can provide that care and can provide that at the highest quality and safety measures in place."
Driscoll added they also can rule out roughly four to 12 individuals a day for COVID-19 while testing for other medical needs.
She says they’re also welcoming donations of personal protection equipment and thanked community members for donations received already.