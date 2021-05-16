STANTON - Two were arrested on multiple charges Saturday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office had contact with a vehicle trespassing on private property about two miles east of Norfolk, just off east Norfolk Avenue.
During the contact, 50-year-old Jacqueline Hoover of Norfolk and 57-year-old Richard Coates of Stanton were found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Both were arrested on the felony drug charges and booked at the Sheriff’s office.
Both also face charges of criminal trespass, open container of alcohol violations and Coates also was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Hoover is also currently facing trial on a possession of methamphetamine arrest from last Christmas day in Stanton where a search warrant was served by the Sheriff’s office.