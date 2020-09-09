STANTON - A two vehicle accident sent one to the hospital Wednesday morning.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to the accident on Highway 24 about three miles west of Stanton.
The accident occurred when an eastbound straight truck driven by 54-year-old Gregory Anderson of Norfolk was turning into a driveway off the highway and was struck in the rear by an eastbound car driven by 24-year-old Chelsea Musquiz of Stanton as she went to pass.
Musquiz was taken to Faith Regional Health Services by ambulance and Anderson was not injured.
The accident blocked Highway 24 for more than an hour as the scene was cleared and traffic rerouted.
Seatbelts were not in use by Musquiz and airbags did deploy preventing more serious injuries.
The Musquiz vehicle was a total loss.
Stanton Fire and Rescue and Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.