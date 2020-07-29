PIERCE - A two vehicle accident sent four to the hospital Tuesday morning.
According to Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, the accident occurred on a county road six miles northwest of Pierce.
Eberhardt says a pickup driven by 26-year old Alek Fleshner was headed westbound and collided with a 2017 Ford pickup truck driven by 15-year old Carter Meier.
Meier’s pickup then rolled several times in the south ditch and eventually caught fire. The three passengers in his vehicle exited before it became engulfed in flames, and all four teenage occupants were transported to the hospital.
Eberhardt says 15-year-old Alex Meier was life-flighted to an Omaha hospital for his injuries, and he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Plainview Fire and Rescue and Pierce Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.