STANTON - A two vehicle accident occurred northwest of Stanton Thursday morning.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred on 561st Avenue near the Eagle Ridge housing development.
A northbound car turned into a private drive in the path of a southbound car that ended with a nearly head-on crash. Both drivers and a passenger were restrained and airbags deployed in both vehicles.
All those involved declined medical treatment at the scene and both vehicles were total losses and the seatbelt usage is credited with preventing serious injuries.