STANTON - Two Stanton men were arrested Wednesday after the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 50-year-old James Kuehn was arrested for third degree assault, disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Fifty four-year-old Jon (Eric) Karpowich was arrested for disturbing the peace, aggravated DWI (Above .150% BAC.), open container of alcohol violation.
Karpowich had a blood alcohol on the scene of over four times the legal limit and has three prior DWI convictions, but due to when they occurred they cannot be used against him.
Both men were released from custody on bond after being booked at the Sheriff’s office.