STANTON - Two Stanton men were arrested Saturday evening after the Stanton County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 30-year-old Jesse Weis was arrested on a felony charge of unlawful intrusion, for secretly videotaping a female acquaintance while she was undressed using a hidden camera.
Weis was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Deiterman was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Unger says a marijuana grow operation was found in a room in the basement of the residence that Deiterman took responsibility for implementing.
Deiterman was booked on the felony charge and later released after posting a bond.
Weis was jailed pending an initial court appearance. Both men are employed at the Norfolk Regional Center Sex Offender’s unit as security specialists.