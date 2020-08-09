STANTON - Two Stanton men were arrested Saturday evening after the Stanton County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 30-year-old Jesse Weis was arrested on a felony charge of unlawful intrusion, for secretly videotaping a female acquaintance while she was undressed using a hidden camera.

Weis was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Deiterman was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Unger says a marijuana grow operation was found in a room in the basement of the residence that Deiterman took responsibility for implementing.

Deiterman was booked on the felony charge and later released after posting a bond.

Weis was jailed pending an initial court appearance. Both men are employed at the Norfolk Regional Center Sex Offender’s unit as security specialists.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Aug. 8, 2020

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Aug. 8, 2020

NORFOLK - From the Norfolk City Council approving new housing, to the Zone's Rock the Block event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday August 8, 2020.