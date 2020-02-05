MADISON - Two separate solar farms will soon get constructed in Madison County.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday a presentation was given by Patrick Dalseth of Sunvest Solar for a three megawatt solar farm at the intersection of south Airport Road and 551st Avenue and a two megawatt solar farm at the intersection of 845th Road and 545th Avenue north of Battle Creek.
Dalseth said both of them would be single axis tracking systems and move from east to west.
He said the power generated will go to the closest Elkhorn Rural Public Power District substation.
"The purpose of these projects is to go on the local distribution. The hope is that it never makes it back to a transformer and then go to another transformer on ERPPD's system. They chose this substation and infrastructure specifically to help offset peak demand."
No one spoke in opposition and in two separate motions the commissioners unanimously approved both projects.