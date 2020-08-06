Two sidewalk waivers approved

NORFOLK - Two sidewalk waivers were approved by the Norfolk City Council at its meeting earlier this week.
City Planner Val Grimes told the council members new construction is the reasoning for the new sidewalks.
Grimes said one waiver is for property located at 5800 West Omaha Avenue.
"What happened at planning commission was it did go through as a unanimous vote to provide it with the conditions that we normally put in the waiver of no landscaping or anything in the sidewalk area for the future, the city can always order it in, and if abutting sidewalks go in then it'll go in."
Grimes added the second waiver request is for property located at 2614 Old Hadar Road.
The council voted unanimously to approve both waivers.