MADISON - Some more pigs will soon be coming into Madison County.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board considered two separate conditional use permits for Dale Frisch and Calvin Frisch to each operate a swine finishing unit northeast of Newman Grove.
Zoning Administrator Heather McWhorter said they both would be a 1,000 head swine facility in an Ag intensive zoning district.
"The setback is 1,320 feet from a residence and none exists within that setback. Their matrix score was 380, it did receive unanimous approval from the Planning Commission, and it is consistent with the county's comprehensive plan and zoning and subdivision regulations."
Mcwhorter said the only difference with Calvin’s permit is there’s a home approximately 1,200 feet away within the 1,320 foot setback but they’ve provided a signed waiver.
Both conditional use permits were unanimously approved.