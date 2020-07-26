STANTON - An early morning motorcycle accident sent two to the hospital Saturday.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a motorcycle/deer accident on Highway 24 about four miles west of Stanton.
The accident occurred when a westbound motorcycle driven by 52-year-old David Burgess struck a deer as it crossed the highway.
The collision ejected Burgess and his passenger 39-year-old Jessica Burgess onto the roadway and into the south ditch.
They were both transported by ambulance to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment.
Helmets were in use and prevented more serious injuries. The deer was killed in the accident.
Stanton Fire and Rescue also responded to the accident.