NORFOLK - Two men were arrested in Norfolk Friday night after fighting with each other.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to a physical fight between two males at a residence in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
When officers arrived they had contact with several people included the two combatants. They were identified as 20-year-old Rashid D.T. Perry and 40-year-old Roger A. Saul.
Witnesses explained that the two were in an argument over an alcohol bottle and that they challenged each other to a fight.
Other family members present attempted to stop the fight but were unsuccessful. Both men live at the residence and both are related.
Perry and Saul were arrested for third degree assault of household member/fight by mutual consent.
They were housed in the Norfolk City Jail. Perry was released on cash bond and Saul was transferred to the Madison County Jail.