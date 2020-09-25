NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has announced a second bat captured in Northeast Nebraska has tested positive for rabies.
Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson says the first bat in the area was captured in August in Norfolk, and both of these bats bit humans.
Thompson says bats are a beneficial species, but can cause some concern as well.
"Particularly when you wake up in the morning and there's a bat in your bed - that's disconcerting for one thing, but the other thing is their teeth are very small and you sometimes can't even tell if you've been bitten. It's not necessarily going to leave a great big wound that you're going to know it bit you. If children are sleeping in the room it's especially a good idea to capture the bat carefully."
Thompson says you need to have your pets up to date on vaccinations as well.
She says without treatment, rabies is virtually 100-percent fatal, and it’s spread from animals to humans through saliva, bites and scratches.