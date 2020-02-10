Stanton County Sheriff's Office

NORFOLK - Two people were cited Sunday night for abandoning a puppy on a rural county road northeast of Norfolk.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call about it and a subsequent investigation revealed the puppy had just been abandoned by a man and woman staying at a Norfolk hotel.

The pair was identified as 42-year-old Timothy Robbins and 29-year-old Johna Suhr.

They were cited for suspicion of animal neglect and scheduled to appear in court in March.

The puppy was recovered by Furbaby Rescue of Norfolk to be treated and cared for.

