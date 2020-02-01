Pursuit 02-01-20

STANTON - Two people were taken into custody at gun point by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office after a high speed pursuit Friday night.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, an off-duty Norfolk police officer notified the Sheriff’s Office he had just observed a wanted felon driving on Highway 24 towards Stanton. 

The felon was identified as 21-year-old Kyler Jahnke of Norfolk and he was wanted out of Madison County for failure to appear for sentencing on a felony drug conviction.  Information was also relayed to use caution when dealing with him. 

Shortly after the notification, Sheriff Mike Unger observed the vehicle on Highway 24 entering Stanton and initiated a traffic stop on it near 14th Street and Veterans Avenue.

The vehicle slowed as it was pulling over and then accelerated away at high speeds through a residential area and then looped back onto Hwy 24 and began travelling west at more than 100 mph. 

The vehicle appeared to lose one tire as he sped north through the downtown area of Stanton on Highway 57 and then continued north onto the Ridge Road, where after several hundred yards the vehicle was forced off the roadway into a ditch. 

At that time, Jahnke and a female passenger 24-year-old Kristen Bliss of Norfolk were taken into custody at gunpoint. 

Suspected methamphetamine was located in the vehicle and also found along Highway 24 where it was observed being thrown from the vehicle. 

Both suspects face felony charges and were jailed pending the setting of bond. 

Tags

In other news

3 held after crystal meth found during traffic stop search

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Three men were arrested on Interstate 80 after Seward County deputies found 27 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a sport utility vehicle being carried on a truck.The Seward County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Mike Vance made a traffic stop on the flatbed truck Wednesd…

2 juveniles captured after stealing transport van in York

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Police say two juvenile offenders were captured in nearby Hamilton County after one overpowered the driver of their transport van and stole it in York.The van had stopped Wednesday afternoon at a business in York when one of the teenage boys got free of his restraints, assa…

Woman going to prison for stealing thousands from employer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman is going to prison for stealing thousands of dollars from her employer in nearby Denton.Thirty-nine-year-old Amy Spencer was sentenced Thursday to two years. She'd pleaded no contest to theft by deception and to income tax evasion.After Spencer quit her o…