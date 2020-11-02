NORFOLK - Two Omaha residents were arrested early Sunday morning after a traffic stop.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed the stop on a vehicle that was speeding and did not have any license plates.
The driver was identified as 18-year-old Savannah Jones and the passenger was identified as 21-year-old Antwyan Wright.
There was also an infant in the back seat, and during contact the officer could smell burnt marijuana coming from the car.
The driver and passenger were asked to step out of the car and the car was searched. During the search, officers recovered marijuana, Psilocybin mushrooms and LSD.
Both occupants were arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and child abuse.
Both were also housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
The child was turned over to the custody of the Department of Health and Hunan Services.