NORFOLK - Two internal candidates within Norfolk Public Schools are being promoted to district administration positions.

According to a press release, Erik Wilson, current Assistant Principal at Norfolk High School, will be the new Director of Student Services and Safety, which is a new position that was approved by the Board of Education.

Angie Baumann, current Principal at Westside Elementary School, will be the new Director of Human Resources and Accreditation replacing Mike Hart.

Pending Board of Education approval at the school board meeting this coming Monday, Mr. Wilson and Mrs. Baumann will both assume their new responsibilities on July 1st.

The search for qualified candidates to fill the Principal positions that they are vacating will begin immediately following the school board meeting approval.

