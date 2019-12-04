NORFOLK - Two Norfolk men were arrested after trespassing Tuesday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police officers were called to 1204 West Norfolk Avenue for a trespassing complaint.
When officers arrived, management explained that they believed that the female was in an apartment and that they wanted her removed and given a trespassing warning not to return.
Officers then went to the identified apartment and attempted contact with the resident and female.
The resident, 59-year-old Roy Coffman answered the door and the officers spoke to him about the female, and she wasn’t there.
During this contact, officers saw a methamphetamine smoking bong on a table behind Coffman.
They seized the illegal bong and it tested positive for methamphetamine. Another individual was also in the apartment.
That person was identified as 43-year-old Robert Gaeta.
Both men were questioned about the bong.
Both were then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
In a subsequent search of Coffman, officers recovered a baggie of crystalized substance that also tested positive for meth.
Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.