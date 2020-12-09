NORFOLK - There are now two new faces to the Norfolk City Council after officially being sworn in Monday night.
Kory Hildebrand and Franks Arens have replaced Dick Pfeil and Jim Lange respectively.
Mayor Josh Moenning provided some parting words for both men. He said Pfeil started serving on the council in 2012.
"We can in on the city council together and it's been a pleasure serving with you Dick. Your interest in our park system and our trail enhancements has helped make our city more walkable. And your service on the public service subcommittee has helped strengthen our police and fire divisions among all the other work that you've dedicated your time and resources to."
Moenning said Lange was the dean of the city council.
"Jim dedicated decades literally decades of service to the city both on the planning commission and city council - starting on the planning commission in 1990 and then elected to the council in 2000 - he was a voice of reason and balance. Personally we didn't always agree on everything, but given hindsight and perspective I can see now that the times we differed he was often more right than I was."
Councilmen Thad Murren and Gary Jackson were also sworn in after winning reelection as well as Moenning as mayor.