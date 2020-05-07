O'NEILL - Two positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in the North Central District Health Department district.
According to a press release, one positive case is a resident in Knox County. The case is in the hospital in isolation. All direct exposures are being contacted and asked to quarantine.
NCDHD is currently conducting an investigation to determine the risk to the general public.
The second case is a resident of Antelope County. The case contracted the illness due to a direct exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case. The case is currently hospitalized in isolation.
Investigation determined that risk to the Antelope County community are low.