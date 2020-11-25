UNL Masks

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students attend a class in masks on the first day of in-person classes on Aug. 24. UNL announced Monday it plans to officially begin its spring semester on Jan. 25.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two more of Nebraska’s biggest cities joined the growing list of communities that have passed local mask requirements in the face of the governor’s refusal to issue a statewide mask order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Grand Island and La Vista voted Tuesday to approve mask mandates, joining the likes of Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Beatrice and Ralston.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has rejected issuing a statewide mandate because he believes it would generate resistance.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus decreased slightly on Tuesday, to 936, but the total remains close to the point at which Ricketts said he would impose more social distancing restrictions.

Tags

In other news

Two more Nebraska cities require masks amid COVID-19 surge

Two more Nebraska cities require masks amid COVID-19 surge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two more of Nebraska’s biggest cities joined the growing list of communities that have passed local mask requirements in the face of the governor’s refusal to issue a statewide mask order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Omaha council approves new police union contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha City Council has approved a new five-year police union contract, even while acknowledging that it doesn’t overhaul the police department the way some residents wanted.