O'NEILL - Two more people living in Pierce County have died from COVID-19.
According to the North Central District Health Department, one case was a male in his 90s with underlying health conditions and the second case was a female in her 90s with underlying health conditions.
There are also 10 additional positive cases in the district.
Six cases, through investigations have been deemed to be from close contact to confirmed positive cases with three in Cherry County, one in Knox County, and two in Pierce County.
Four cases, through investigations have been deemed to be from community spread with one each in Cherry, Keya Paha, Knox, and Pierce County.