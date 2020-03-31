Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department

NORFOLK - Two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Northeast Nebraska.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, on Tuesday a second community spread case in Norfolk was discovered.

The person is a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions.

ELVPHD is in the process of conducting a contact investigation. The contacts identified thus far are self-quarantining at home per the department’s recommendations.

Should any potential community exposures be identified, those will be announced; however, due to the health condition of the individual, that is not anticipated.

Also, on Tuesday the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department received results of a positive COVID-19 case in Cuming County.

The person is a woman in her 30s.

ELVPHD will be initiating the contact investigation and will be contacting all persons identified to recommend home quarantine.

Should any potential community exposures be identified during the investigation, those will be released to the public Wednesday.

Tags

In other news

Corps: Some levees damaged in 2019 still vulnerable

Corps: Some levees damaged in 2019 still vulnerable

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — With flood concerns already high in the Midwest, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning that many levees on the Missouri and Kansas rivers that were damaged during last year’s devastating floods remain vulnerable to high water.

Disputed Canada-US oil pipeline work to start in April

Disputed Canada-US oil pipeline work to start in April

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian company says it plans to start construction of the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline in April after lining up customers and money for a project bitterly opposed by environmentalists and some American Indian tribes.