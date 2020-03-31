NORFOLK - Two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Northeast Nebraska.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, on Tuesday a second community spread case in Norfolk was discovered.
The person is a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions.
ELVPHD is in the process of conducting a contact investigation. The contacts identified thus far are self-quarantining at home per the department’s recommendations.
Should any potential community exposures be identified, those will be announced; however, due to the health condition of the individual, that is not anticipated.
Also, on Tuesday the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department received results of a positive COVID-19 case in Cuming County.
The person is a woman in her 30s.
ELVPHD will be initiating the contact investigation and will be contacting all persons identified to recommend home quarantine.
Should any potential community exposures be identified during the investigation, those will be released to the public Wednesday.