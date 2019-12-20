NORFOLK - A Norfolk man with an arrest warrant and gun was apprehended by police Thursday afternoon.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, an officer observed a man he recognized as 50-year-old Dallas Rhinehart near 5th Street and Elm Avenue.
The officer knew that Rhinehart had an active arrest warrant and had contact with him. He was taken into custody on the warrant, but in a subsequent search, officers recovered a loaded Charter Arms Bulldog .44 revolver that he had been carrying.
Rhinehart was arrested on the warrant along with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Also, a Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after driving drunk.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, an officer conducted a traffic stop, in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue, on a vehicle that did not have any working taillights.
The officer had contact with the driver and identified him as 35-year-old Riley Thompson. A check of his license showed that it had been revoked.
The officer could also smell the odor of alcohol coming from him so he was asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers and submit to a preliminary breath test and a chemical test of his breath. He refused.
Thompson was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol 4th offense, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving under revocation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.