O'NEILL - Two more positive cases of the coronavirus were reported Tuesday afternoon in Knox County.
According to the North Central District Health Department, in the first case, the resident contracted the illness outside of the district in an area with an ongoing outbreak.
The case is at home in isolation. All close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine and through investigation, it has been determined there is low risk to the communities in Knox County.
In the second case, the resident was exposed outside of the state and is housed in isolation outside of the state. Case investigation determined there is no risk to the communities in Knox County from the individual.