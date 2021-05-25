NORFOLK - There are once again two beautifully designed and constructed homes on the Northeast Community College campus ready to be viewed by the public and auctioned off.
Both are nearly 1,630 square feet with two-bedrooms and two and three quarter baths.
Building Construction Instructor Roger Walker says they’re well designed, open concept, and have a lot of unique features.
He says one thing that will catch your eye is the woodwork.
"All of the woodwork is oak stained in a chestnut color. The cabinets in the utility rooms and bathrooms are made by the students. The kitchen cabinets are factory made, but they're designed and installed by the students. One thing you'll find real nice is the granite kitchen countertops."
Walker says the COVID-19 pandemic played a factor in getting the houses done on time as they started a month behind and there were supply shortages.
The open houses are Tuesday evening and Thursday from 7 to 9 with the auction set for Saturday June 5th at 10 a.m.
For more information visit Northeast.Edu.