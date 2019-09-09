NORFOLK - The Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex was a busy place this past weekend for the 70th annual Beef Expo.
Ten-year-old Elliott Hansen of Norfolk won grand champion market heifer and 11-year-old Josie Ritter of Beemer won grand champion market steer.
Hansen, whose grandparents hosted the Beef Expo when it was held at the Norfolk sale barn says a lot of work goes into getting his cow prepared.
"When school started I've been having to get up at 5 to get them in the cooler, and wash them, blow them out, and comb them to get out all of the (loose) hair. At night I'd have to rinse them and sometimes walk them for exercise."
Ritter says she got her calves in November and she also spent a lot of time with preparation usually three to four hours a day.
It was her first time at the event and she says she’ll be back next year.