YANKTON, SD - A multi-vehicle accident five miles south of Yankton on Highway 81 in Cedar County resulted in two deaths Saturday night.
According to Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda, a Buick Century driven by 64-year-old Elizabeth Braunesreither of Mission Hill, South Dakota and a Buick Lesabre driven by 30-year-old Samantha Plantenberg of Crofton were involved in a head-on collision. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
During the collision, a Pontiac G6 driven by 24-year-old Blake Johnston of O’Neill struck one of the vehicles involved in the initial crash.
Johnston was treated and released for minor injuries at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Seatbelts were in use.
The accident remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.