STANTON - Two Columbus residents were arrested on drug charges in Stanton Monday morning after being found passed out in a car.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, a vehicle stopped in the middle of main street in Stanton near 12th Street and Ivy Street was located with both the driver and passenger passed out in the front seats with the car running.
A subsequent investigation and search led to the arrest of the driver, 30-year-old Caleb Blomberg and 19-year-old Cassie Navrakal on numerous drug charges including possession of meth and marijuana.
Both were booked on the charges and have pending court dates scheduled for June pending posting of bond.