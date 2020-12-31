PILGER - Two people from out of town were arrested on multiple felony charges in Stanton County Wednesday evening after they were stopped for speeding on Highway 275 near Pilger.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 26-year-old Courtney Greening of Council Bluffs, Iowa was arrested on felony drug charges and multiple counts of criminal possession of financial transaction devices.
The passenger 25-year-old Nicholas Walker of Omaha was also arrested on felony drug charges, criminal possession of financial transaction devices, and criminal impersonation.
Both were found in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and multiple credit cards, blank checks, social security cards, and tax returns in the names of at least fourteen other people.
Walker was also in possession of a Nebraska issued ID card with his DMV photo attached in the name of another actual Nebraska resident. An electronic credit card skimmer was also recovered from the vehicle.
Both are currently being held in the county jail pending the setting of a cash bond.