NORFOLK - Two Norfolkans were arrested at a motel Saturday nearly a month after robbing and assaulting a man.
According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, the incident took place March 8th.
The victim in this case, an adult male from the Norfolk area, told Sheriff's Deputies that he had been travelling in a vehicle with a female acquaintance in rural Madison County when she pulled over to the side of the road.
The victim stated two men in masks pulled him from the car and assaulted him with a bat and a golf club.
The victim said when he tried to run, the woman ran him down with her car. The assault then continued.
The victim reported his cell phone, wallet, and personal papers were taken during the incident.
The victim stated he was left in the rural area after the alleged assault and robbery. The next morning area residents called the Sheriff's Department about the victim as he was walking toward Norfolk acting suspicious.
When deputies located the victim he was immediately taken to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment of the injuries he sustained in the alleged attack.
On Saturday, Norfolk Police arrested 25-year-old Ayle Jo Nelson and 26-year-old Jonnathon Jay Follette on warrants issued by the Madison County Court.
Nelson is being held in the Madison County Jail on felony charges of robbery, assault in the second degree, and conspiracy.
Follette is also being held in the Madison County Jail on felony charges of robbery, assault in the second degree, tampering with a witness, and conspiracy.