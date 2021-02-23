NORFOLK - Two Norfolkans were arrested on drug charges Monday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a hotel room in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.
A Nebraska State Probation officer was conducting a probation search and they had requested additional assistance.
During the search, the probation officers recovered a small plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance, and two syringes.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The probationer, and resident of the room, was 26-year-old Thaaos Sandoval.
He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Another person staying in the room was 40-year-old Susan Branham.
She was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.