NORFOLK - Two Norfolkans were arrested on drug charges Monday morning.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a hotel room in the 1200 block of South 13th Street. 

A Nebraska State Probation officer was conducting a probation search and they had requested additional assistance.

During the search, the probation officers recovered a small plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance, and two syringes. 

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The probationer, and resident of the room, was 26-year-old Thaaos Sandoval. 

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. 

Another person staying in the room was 40-year-old Susan Branham.

She was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

