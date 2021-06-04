PLAINVIEW - Two men were arrested Thursday following an investigation in Plainview.
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol executed a search warrant at a residence at 108 South 2nd Street, and located a package containing one pound of suspected methamphetamine.
Smaller amounts of methamphetamine were also located in other areas of the home.
Two subjects were in the home at the time of the search and were both arrested. Forty-three-year-old Bryan Gloe and 63-year-old Alan Sharples were lodged in Pierce County Jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.