NORFOLK - Two Norfolk men were arrested after a physical altercation Sunday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the 1900 block of Parker Circle for a physical fight.
The caller stated that there were two females and five to six males involved, and all the parties involved, left in two different vehicles as officers were arriving.
One of the vehicles was stopped by a responding officer. The driver exited the vehicle as he was stopped.
The driver denied being in a fight even though he had a bloody nose.
The driver was identified as 18-year-old Dominic Juarez, and when the officer initially approached Juarez, he could smell marijuana coming from the car.
The front seat passenger was identified as 19-year-old Marlin AR Smith Jr.
A back seat passenger was a 17-year-old juvenile male.
Officers searched the vehicle and recovered a .22 caliber revolver, multiple clear baggies in various sizes, multiple canisters for marijuana, a digital scale, two medium sized baggies with marijuana in them, and a clear plastic baggie with nine ecstasy pills.
Both Juarez and Smith were placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance-ecstasy, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and both transferred to the Madison County Jail.