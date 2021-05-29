STANTON - A high speed pursuit Friday night resulted in the arrest of two men.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s attempted to pull over an eastbound Mercedes on Highway 275 about four miles west of Pilger for a traffic violation.
The Mercedes refused to pull over and accelerated away at high speeds. The Mercedes continued eastbound on the highway, nearly striking an SUV at the Highway 275/Highway 15 junction due its reckless driving.
The Mercedes continued to flee at high speeds through Wisner, Beemer and into West Point where he turned onto side streets trying to elude pursuing units.
He then re-entered Highway 275 and again proceeded eastbound out of West Point where his vehicle was spiked with a tire deflation device by the State Patrol.
The fleeing Mercedes continued a couple more miles east before coming to a stop.
The driver, 22-year-old Benny Morales of Fremont was taken into custody on charges of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding, driving under the influence, window tint violation, willful reckless driving, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and an open container violation.
A male passenger, 22-year-old Cameron Christofferson of Omaha was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The Nebraska State Patrol and West Point Police Department assisted in the arrest.