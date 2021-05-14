NORFOLK - If you’ve been thinking about or are planning on enrolling in summer classes at Northeast Community College, tuition will be free.
President Dr. Leah Barrett made that announcement Thursday at the Board of Governors meeting.
Barrett said they’re using a combination of general fund dollars, money not used for tuition fund waivers this year, money received in stimulus packages from the federal government, and proceeds from the MacKenzie Scott fund.
"Students will be charged fees and books, but they'll be able to enroll in college classes this summer as a credit recovery attempt for them to move on to degree completion. We also will be providing grant funds to students that have a expected family contribution of $15,000 or less with a $2,500 scholarship for the fall semester."
Northeast’s summer sessions begin May 24th, June 7th, and July 5th.
For more information visit Northeast.Edu/TuitionRelief.