NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested Tuesday night after Norfolk Police responded to a disturbance.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in 100 block of North 5th Street for the disturbance.
It was reported that a female had assaulted a male. As officers were arriving, a female exited the rear of the building, observed the responding officers and immediately went back inside the business.
She entered the bathroom and remained inside for several minutes.
Due to the assault investigation, she was asked for her identification. She initially refused to identify herself and tried to leave.
Officers prevented her from leaving, and she eventually provided a name to the officer.
The officers did not believe her as they recognized her as 48-year-old Deborah Brandt.
Officers also knew that Brandt had active warrants for her arrest.
Officers had to handcuff Brandt to prevent her from continued attempts to leave the building while they confirmed her identity.
During the handcuffing, Brandt continued to resist and pull away from the officers.
After her identity was confirmed, Brandt was arrested for obstructing a police officer, criminal impersonation, and two Madison County arrest warrants.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.