Trump Campaigning

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Londonderry, N.H. 

 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to intensify an already breakneck travel schedule in the final full week of the presidential campaign.

Trump is expected to hit nearly a dozen states in his last-ditch effort to recover ground from Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump will make a campaign stop in Omaha Tuesday.  The President and other Republican candidates will appear at a Make America Great Again Rally.  The rally takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the TAC Air hangar at 3737 Orville Plaza in Omaha.

The former vice president also plans to pick up his travel schedule, aiming to hit the half-dozen battleground states his campaign sees as key to his victory.

Biden plans a mix of socially distanced, in-person events with virtual events.

Tags

In other news