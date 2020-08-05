Trump signs Great American Outdoors Act

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump has signed into law legislation that would spend nearly $3 billion on conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.
During a signing ceremony Tuesday Trump touted the Great American Outdoors Act saying there hasn’t been anything like this since President Theodore Roosevelt was in office.
Trump says it provides $900 million a year, double current spending, on the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund.
"So that all Americans can continue to enjoy our parks, wildlife, historic battlefields, national monuments, and public lands. Additionally, this bill provides nearly $10 billion for long delayed maintenance projects, repairs, and upgrades to make the national parks greater than they have ever been before."
Vice President Mike Pence said this is the single largest investment in America’s national parks and public lands in the history of the country.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry joined the president during the ceremony. He sponsored the conservation bill.
“The Great American Outdoors Act represents one of the most significant advancements in community conservation in decades. The major two components of the bill will enhance our National Park System and the Land and Water Conservation Fund,” Fortenberry said.
“Our national parks represent the majestic serenity, vastness, and openness of America. In many ways, these precious ecosystems, public lands, and national monuments reflect who we are as a people and our longing to protect what is beautiful and memorable. The bill will also further community recreation and protect our land and water,” Fortenberry added.
"I am pleased that the Great American Outdoors Act passed with strong bipartisan support. It represents the best of America,” Fortenberry said.