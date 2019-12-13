WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. has canceled plans to impose new tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese imports Sunday.
Scraping those looming trade penalties is part of a modest interim agreement that de-escalates a 17-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies.
The United States is also reducing existing import taxes on about $112 billion in Chinese goods. Trump says that in return, the Chinese have agreed to "massive'' purchases of American farm and manufactured products.
A Chinese official says Beijing is ready to work with the U.S. ``to do more to promote growth in trade.'
According to the Brownfield Ag News, The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office says the U.S. will maintain 25% tariffs on 250 billion dollars in Chinese goods and 7.5% duties on about 120 billion of imports, and the agreement establishes a strong system for the enforcement and dispute resolution.