Trump administration to approve Keystone pipeline on US land

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman charged after the Omaha drowning death of her infant great-granddaughter has been sentenced to two years of probation.Court records say 63-year-old Sandra Laravie pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted negligent child abuse resulting in death. Prosecutors had reduced …
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is approving a right-of-way allowing the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline to be built across U.S. land.Federal officials say Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would sign the approval for about 45 miles of the line's route Wednesday.It pushes the…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's chief justice says the state's courts are expanding their public services to protect abused children, keep former prisoners from re-offending and help some counties save money.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The director of the airport in Scottsbluff is under investigation and has been placed on paid administrative leave.The airport board chairman, Bob Unzicker, says the investigation of Raul Aguallo has been turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol.Unzicker said it's al…
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested on multiple charges after seen rummaging through cars.
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide for fatally striking a pedestrian in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County.Maria Gonzalez-Diego, of Sioux City entered the plea Tuesday. Prosecutors dropped a charge of failure to stop at the scene of a fatal accide…
YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was killed in a collision involving two cars and a semitrailer on the south end of York.First responders were sent to an intersection just east of U.S. Highway 81 a little before 6 p.m. Tuesday.Authorities say one car driver died and the other was t…
MALCOLM, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County left one of the drivers dead and two others injured.First responders were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to a spot east of Malcolm on Nebraska Highway 79. Authorities say a southbound sport utility vehicle an…
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who was acquitted of a murder charge has been imprisoned for conspiring to commit a robbery in Hastings.Daniel Harden was sentenced Tuesday to 40 to 44 years. He was charged with first-degree murder, a weapons count and conspiracy to commit robbery. But j…