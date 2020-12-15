STANTON - A Stanton man that was arrested Monday by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on a felony drug charge provided a false name and has now been correctly identified.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 29-year-old Joshua Knight remains in custody and faces additional charges after it was discovered that he and 28-year-old Tatyana Wheatley of rural Stanton gave the Sheriff’s office a false identity on Knight claiming he was Clifford Wheatley, the brother of Tatyana.
It was discovered on Tuesday morning that Knight was using the alias in an effort to conceal his true identity.
Knight admitted to using the false name and was found to have two active felony warrants out of Buffalo County and a probation warrant out of Platte County.
He now faces additional felony charges in Stanton County of criminal impersonation and being a habitual criminal and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Tatyana Wheatley was also arrested on Tuesday afternoon for aiding and abetting criminal impersonation and obstructing a police officer.
She also was detained on a Douglas County arrest warrant for theft by shoplifting. She was released on a bond after being booked at the Sheriff’s office. She was cited on Monday for possession of drug paraphernalia.