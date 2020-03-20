Trudeau comments on U.S.-Canada Border restrictions

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CA - The governments of Canada and the United States have mutually agreed to restrict all non-essential travel across its borders, as both countries try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a news conference early Wednesday morning, explaining that supply - lines of trade goods remain open, however persons who are simply traveling will no longer be able to cross the US-Canada border for tourism and recreational purposes.
Trudeau said specific rules on travel restrictions between Canada and the US are in flux and continue to evolve.
“We talked about exactly that this morning, President Trump and I. We are looking at all options, we’re not taking any options off the table, to insure that, indeed, our economies and our peoples who are so interconnected in so many different ways, to insure the smooth flow of goods and essential materials and medication across the border. These measures will last, in place, as long as we feel they need to last. We will, again, closely coordinate on that as well.”
Trudeau added in regard to restricting travel within Canada, he’ll continue to look at measures as they become necessary.
Trudeau himself is in self-isolation. Trudeau’s wife Sophie was confirmed as positive for COVID-19 late last week.