NORFOLK - Truck traffic is now limited in Norfolk after an ordinance was passed by the city council.
Public Safety Director Shane Weidner says the ordinance limits semi traffic to Highway 35, Highway 81, Highway 275 and Victory Road.
Weidner says this doesn’t restrict trucks from making any local deliveries.
"Its an opportunity to enhance some safety in our community and encourage trucks to be where they're supposed to be. In my experience with truck drivers they don't want to be where they're not supposed to be anyway so this hopefully as we get this reflected out in the community will educate and encourage the trucks to use the designated routes."
The council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.