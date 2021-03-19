Trout
Nebraskaland Magazine/ Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

NORFOLK - Rainbow trout will be released at three Northeast Nebraska lakes Saturday.

Northeast District Fisheries Manager of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Jeff Schuckman says 1,500 trout will be released at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park at 10, 1,500 at Pawnee Park West in Columbus at 11:15, and 900 at Neligh Park Pond in West Point at 12.

Schuckman says you’re encouraged to come out and watch the trout get dumped into the lakes.

"I'll be there with a net as I like to show the kids and even the adults these trout, because they're beautiful fish. The guys at Grove Lake raise them and they're 10 inches plus ready to be caught and go in the fry pan."

Schuckman says right after they get dumped in, most times the fish will bite right away so you’re encouraged to throw some bait out there.

He says the daily bag limit is five.

